I Want To Talk Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and more send love to Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s ‘beautiful’ promo

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s film, I Want To Talk, was released earlier in the day. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the upcoming slice of life has impressed fans. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan, among other Bollywood celebrities, have sent their warm wishes for the film’s trailer.

Today, on November 5, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk. Expressing excitement about the film, he wrote, "Classic Shooji Da…raw, beautiful and blissful! Can’t wait to watch it this 22nd Nov : )#IWantToTalk," and tagged the entire team.

Ayushmann Khurrana also hyped up, stating, "Expect something special if it’s dada @shoojitsircar," Vijay Varma mentioned, "Beautiful trailer Happy to see dada @shoojitsircar back in action and this time with @bachchan in such an intriguing role. Eagerly awaiting I want to watch" whereas Babil Khan was all hearts.

In addition to this, Hrithik Roshan reacted to the trailer shared by Bachchan and wrote, "Love this (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)," Zoya Akhtar expressed, "AB (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)," Sonali Bendre also dropped a red-heart and Vikrant Massey revealed, "Loved it!!! (accompanied by a fire and red-heart emoji)" whereas Fardeen Khan shared, "Was moved meeting him. Really looking forward to watching it. My best wishes."

In addition to this, fans have also been lauding the actor’s massive physical transformation for the role.

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan, starrer I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, narrates the story of a father and daughter’s complex relationship staying abroad. In the film, Abhishek plays the role of Arjun, who frequently visits the hospital, therapy sessions, and even the doctor's home. The trailer that begins with him wearing a cervical collar eventually undergoes surgery for his throat.

The movie aims to delve into the complexities of modern-day relationships, struggles, and the human condition.

Apart from Abhishek and Ahilya, the movie also features Pearle Maaney, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard in the key roles. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the film is poised to release in the theaters on November 22, 2024.

