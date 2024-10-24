Shraddha Kapoor fans attacked Stree 2 co-star Aparshakti Khurrana after his ‘PR game’ remark; Actor says ‘I didn’t get abused, but…’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana found himself in hot water after his ‘PR game’ comment following Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 success. Recently, the actor revealed that the actress’ fans didn’t abuse him but asserted that the film belonged to her.

Speaking with Shubhankar Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana addressed his remarks and revealed that he was sad before the interview as he was asked about the Kolkata r*pe case. He further acknowledged that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are the main protagonists of the film, and it is natural for them to have the maximum credit.

He noted that the actress is one of the most followed personalities on social media and her fan base is amazing. The actor credited this to the actress’ "organic" and "effortless" attitude, stating that she is unpretentious.

"They just caught me on the wrong foot. If I truly felt bad about it, I would’ve stayed quiet. It was something which blew out of proportion," he said, further admitting having immense love for all the actors associated with the film.

Khurana also stated that the film belonged to everyone attached to the film, including the light men to the cameraperson. "It was perhaps the wrong choice of words, but more than that, they caught me at the wrong moment,” he further added.

Upon further being asked if he was being abused by the fans on social media for his statement, he shared, “I didn’t get abused, but I would get comments like, ‘Film toh Shraddha ki hi hai (It’s Shraddha’s film)’.” Aparshakti opined that it is okay if audiences feel that way, they must be right.

Advertisement

For the unversed, during an interview with Zoom following Stree 2 success, addressing the credit war game between the fans of both the stars, Aparshakti had said, “See this is a PR game. If your channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, are they saying this? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant.”

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan recalls dad David Dhawan was ready to leave him on the streets of London as he wanted to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai over Bade Miyan Chote Miyan