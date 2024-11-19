Ayushmann Khurrana pauses New York live concert mid-way to give a classy response after fan throws dollars at him: WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana is a multi-faceted personality who has carved his niche not just as a prolific actor but also as a talented singer. The Thama actor is currently busy with his musical shows in the US and his video from New York City has gone viral as he gave a befitting and smart reply to a fan throwing dollar bills at him during his concert.

It was on November 16 that Ayushmann Khurrana along with his band Ayushmann Bhava delighted the fans with their electrifying show in New York. A video posted by an Instagram user Bipin Saxena Photography showed the actor taking a break in between his singing to have some water. Meanwhile, an audience member threw multiple dollar bills at him on stage as a token of appreciation.

Surprised by the gesture, Khurrana stopped his performance mid-way to address the moment. With his smart presence of mind, he sweetly smiled and requested the member to not throw away his money and suggested he use it for charity.

He said, "Paaji, aisa na karein yaar. Please don't do this, please. Aise naa karo aap, aap uska charity kar dein, kuchh kar dein, ye mat karein aap. Please. (Give it to some charity or somewhere else. Please don't do this)," drawing a thunderous response from the audience, who hooted in support of the actor-singer.

Take a look

Khurrana further continued, "I love you for this love. Aapki bahut saari izzat hai (I respect you a lot)," he said with folded hands further adding, "par aap isko please charity khul ke karein aap, bina kisi ko bataye, bina kisi ko dikhaye. Main kya karunga iska? (But please give this to charity without telling anyone or showing anyone. What would I do with it?)" The Badhaai Ho actor continued singing his beloved song, Paani Da Rang.

Meanwhile, the Instagram user sharing the video expressed his disappointment and called it a "disrespectful act" of flaunting wealth in a "tasteless manner." He further lauded Khurrana for his "classy" response and urged the audience to respect the artists during live events.

On the professional front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Thama alongside Rashmika Mandanna which will be directed by Munjya fame, Aditya Sarpotdar.

