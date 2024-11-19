WATCH: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s fitness check is on point as they head out cycling on Delhi streets; don’t miss their twinning outfits

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. Their social media dedications to each other often stir the internet. Now most recently a video of the celebrity couple has gone viral on the internet that features lovebirds enjoying cycling in Delhi.

A video posted by a fan page has taken over the internet that features Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha can be seen enjoying cycling on an empty road in the breezy mornings of Delhi. One can also see Rashtrapti Bhawan in the background as they ride cycle on the Kartvyapath Path.

The video featured the actress cycling while her husband was leading her, but then the actress then sped fast and then the duo enjoyed cycling and conversations.

In the video, the duo twinned in black, where Pari was seen in a black top paired with matching jogger pants and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Raghav was seen a black t-shirt with a half-sleeved jacket over it paired with matching shorts. "We saw parineeti and raghav in delhi! It was really cutel," the post was captioned.

Gushing over the post, fans couldn’t help gushing over their favorite couple. A user wrote, "My favourite cycling Duniya Ki Sabse Khubsurat Jodi kisi ki najar na lage" another fan went, "Wowwwwww" while a third fan called them, "Nice couple" and another said, "Best Couple." Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

On Monday, Parineeti shared an endearing post offering a glimpse of the most cherished gift she received from her mother, Reena Chopra, on her first wedding anniversary with AAP MP-husband, Raghav Chadha. The Ishqzaade actress shared a picture of the artwork created by her mother, Reena Chopra.

“The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen. Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it’s a reflection of your love for the both of us this is going to have a special place of honour in our home (sic),” the post was captioned.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 23 in a lavish destination wedding ceremony in Udiapur.

