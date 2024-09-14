Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: When Dream Girl 2 actor decided not to look towards beach until he cracks an audition

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has world actress verticals in the entertainment industry to finally become what he dearly wanted to be; an accomplished actor. It’s on September 14 that this star was born, not knowing that there would come a time when he would be reading stories about his success. As the actor-singer-performer celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at his old interview wherein he revealed not looking at any beach in Mumbai until he bagged his first gig as a radio presenter.

Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana was in an interview with BeerBiceps wherein he spoke about his journey in the industry. As they discussed the power of manifestation, the star narrated the story of when he came to Bombay. The birthday boy revealed that back in the day, when he used to go for auditions, he thought to himself that until the time he cracked an audition, he wouldn’t look at any beach. Since staying in Bombay and not being at a beach is difficult, he would cover his eyes while traveling. After nearly a week of doing so, when he got his first contract in his hand as a radio presenter, he went to Juhu Beach, opened his arms, and said, ‘I have arrived.’

During the same interview, Khurrana said that one cannot be hyper-ambitious and over-ambitious. “You have to tread that mid-path and oscillate,” he stated. When quizzed if he made the mistake of being hyper-ambitious during his early stage, the Bala actor responded positively. He admitted suffering personally in his life and not talking to his parents because of it. Calling himself a hustler, the Pani Da Rang song composer recalled doing a radio show, working on a TV serial, doing MTV, and sleeping inside his car, when he came to Mumbai.

“I got a driver so I could sleep,” the actor-singer stated, adding that he would sleep only for three hours a day when he was in his twenties. “I used to work like a horse,” he stated. When enquired if he would do that again, Ayushmann stated a strong NO. According to him, he has really worked hard to be where he is today. Hence, he thinks it’s time to enjoy his stardom.

