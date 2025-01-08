Baby John actor Wamiqa Gabbi blushes after paps ask her about ‘jija ji’ scene in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met; WATCH

Wamiqa Gabbi has been enjoying significant attention on social media, especially after her stint in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Before her appearance on the silver screen in the Hindi film, the actress had appeared as a child artist in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met. The actress couldn’t stop blushing when the paparazzi queried her about her scene in the film during her latest outing.

On January 8, Wamiqa Gabbi was spotted at Mumbai airport, where her candid chit-chat with the paparazzi caught everyone’s attention. In the video shared by the paparazzi, while the actress was about to leave, they referred to her as "Baby Wamiqa" and "Premika." When asked about the many pet names, the actress smiled and said, “Aap logon ne hi diye hain naam (You guys have coined these names)."

One of the paparazzi also asked her about her role in Jab We Met , expressing their surprise. They went on to mention her popular “Control rakho, jija ji” dialogue from the scene, which left her blushing. She further recalled being in the 8th standard when she acted in the film.

Take a look

Being her sweetest self, Wamiqa graciously posed for the paparazzi with a beautiful smile and also fulfilled a fan’s request by posing with him. For her latest outing, the Khufiya actress looked gorgeous in a blue printed saree paired with a pink blouse.

Advertisement

Notably, earlier in the day, director Imtiaz Ali had also shared a reel on his Instagram stories featuring Wamiqa’s viral scene from Jab We Met. He wrote, "@wamiqagabbi chhoti waali." In response to this, the Baby John actress replied, "Imtiaaaaaaaaz sir you have unknowingly played such a beautiful role in my life. Thaaank you for always being kind and making this little school going girl believe in herself."

Take a look

Wamiqa recently announced her next Telugu film, G 2 alongside Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s peekaboo moment with paps as they visit Ayan Mukerji will make you go aww; WATCH