Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after 14 years on a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. Soon after, we reported that the film will feature Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani in key roles, which created unheard excitement among the cinema-going audience, taking them back to the cult comedies of 2000s. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Priyadarshan and Ekta Kapoor have locked Wamiqa Gabbi as one of the three female leads of this horror comedy.

According to sources close to the development, Wamiqa Gabbi fits the bill for the role and is a talent to watch out for. “Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work on the digital world, and is now all set to make it big on the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla. She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema going audience,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Akshay and Wamiqa will share a unique dynamic in Bhooth Bangla, and the details have been kept under wraps. “Apart from Wamiqa, the film will feature two more female actors. It’s a comic caper with horror elements, and three girls in the same house, alongside a mad ensemble comprising of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani among others. More casting of Bhooth Bangla is underway,” the source added.

We hear, Bhooth Bangla will go on floors in January 2025 and the makers are planning to bring it to the big screen in the last quarter of 2025. “Before moving on to Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar will wrap up a major schedule of Housefull 5 in Mumbai. The new schedule of almost 50-days begins from November first week, and a massive set has been constructed in Mumbai. The entire Housefull gang will be a part of this schedule,” the source concluded.

Apart from the two capers, Akshay will also be shooting for Welcome To The Jungle, which also arrives by 2025 end. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

