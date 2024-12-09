EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali’s next with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri titled Idiots of Istanbul 

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Fahadh Faasil is in talks to make his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Imtiaz Ali for a Netflix Original. Soon after, it was revealed that the film will feature Triptii Dimri as the female lead and go on floors in the first quarter of 2025. And now, we have another exclusive information on this romantic comedy. According to sources close to the development, Imtiaz Ali’s next has been titled Idiots of Istanbul.

A source shares, “It’s a quirky title, as Imtiaz Ali is switching genre from intense romance to a slice-of-life romantic comedy. The story demands a title like Idiots of Istanbul, as the two key characters are on a journey to the largest city of Turkey. The character trait also warrants the casting of a powerhouse of talent like Fahadh Faasil, and the actor is also excited to embark on a ride with Imtiaz Ali and team.”

The film will be shot in one go over a 3-month-period with schedules in India and Europe. “The pre-production work has already started, as Imtiaz Ali has already completed his round of recce. The maker is giving final touches to his script at the moment, and is all set to explore a new side of Fahadh and Triptii in his next,” the source adds.

Talking of Fahadh, the actor is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Aavesham. Triptii on the other hand just delivered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and has her kitty filled with Vishal Bhardwaj’s next co-starring Shahid Kapoor, as also the yet untitled Anurag Basu directed love story with Kartik Aaryan. The source concludes, “The dynamic of Fahadh and Triptii on the screen will be a treat for everyone. The duo is also charged up to commence work on the film."

