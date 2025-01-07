Baby John Final Worldwide Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi's movie seals a sorry fate; To end its run grossing 59 crore globally

Baby John directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jacky Shroff and others, didn't perform well at the box office. With the Sankranthi and Pongal releases all set to release in a couple of days, Baby John won't be adding much to its box office tally. The actioner produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani shall end its India collections in the vicinity of Rs 37 crore net (Rs 45 crore gross). Another USD 1.65m (Rs 14 crore gross) shall be coming from international markets, for a cume of Rs 59 crore gross.

The collections are right in between the two Dussehra underperformers of 2024, Jigra (Rs 62 crore) and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Rs 55 crore). Baby John is the biggest movie of the three in terms of costs and for it to do just Rs 59 crore is absolutely shocking and sad. The global theatrical share of the movie should be Rs 24 crore and that will barely take care of the movie's print and advertising expenses.

Mounted at a budget of Rs 160 crore, the theatrical and non-theatrical recoveries of the movie, combined, won't result in the producers making their money back on the movie. It is a rare movie in today's time and age, that will be incurring losses to its producers.

Things looked very optimistic for the movie when the first promo came out. Jacky Shroff's intro promo that released soon after, also went well with the prospective audiences. Things went downhill for the movie with the taster cut and the songs failing to grow on the audiences. The trailer turned out to be a downer as well. After a decent opening thanks to the Christmas holiday, the actioner swooped low on its second day, and then there was no coming back.

Varun Dhawan will be looking to put 2024 behind him, and then look forward to what's next. The year 2025 looks solid for him with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai being films in the zone that the audiences enjoy watching him in. Then obviously, there are big sequel movies like Border 2 and No Entry 2 lined up in 2026, that should open to packed houses.

Have you watched Baby John? If yes, how did you find it to be? Also, what do you think is the reason behind the movie's underwhelming theatrical performance?

