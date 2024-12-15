Baby John: Varun Dhawan can't stop smiling as he meets Home Minister Amit Shah; says ‘Inke saame to hum sab…’

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Baby John. Ever since its announcement, the movie has been creating a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. The actor has been actively promoting the film with full energy. Recently, he met Home Minister Amit Shah and shared a picture with him. Along with the post, he wrote a note saying, ‘Inke samne toh hum sab baby hai.’

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a photo with Amit Shah. The Baby John actor looked dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a jacket and denim jeans. The caption read, "Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab ‘Baby’ Hai :) It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi."

Directed by Kalees, Baby John trailer introduces a gripping and action-packed storyline, showcasing Varun Dhawan as a multifaceted character. He is portrayed as a savior for the righteous and a nightmare for the wicked, blending heroism with intensity.

The plot delves into pressing societal issues, such as the alarming prevalence of rape cases in India, shedding light on the suffering endured by victims and their families. At its core, Baby John follows a powerful journey of justice, as the protagonist seeks to restore order in a world plagued by violence.

The trailer also highlights emotional performances by Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sanya Malhotra, adding depth to the narrative.

What truly surprises viewers, however, is Salman Khan’s unexpected Christmas treat for his and Baby John’s fans, making the film even more highly anticipated.

The creators of Baby John have already unveiled two energetic tracks: Nain Matakka, a lively number featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh with vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee, and the playful tune Pikley Pom. The latter showcases Varun Dhawan alongside child artist Zara Zyanna, who plays a pivotal role in this much-awaited family entertainer.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John promises to be a grand family film. Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, the movie is produced under the banners of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. It is all set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

