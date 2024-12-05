Sikandar to Kick 2: Salman Khan’s upcoming movies that have fans buzzing with excitement

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, is all set to deliver a series of exciting films in the coming years. After the success of Tiger 3, fans are eagerly awaiting his next big projects.

Up next he will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. Reportedly, he will also be seen in Tiger vs. Pathaan, where he shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, exploring a thrilling face-off between the two iconic spies.

Additionally, Salman Khan is gearing up for his collaboration with Atlee, slated for release in 2025. With his versatile roles and powerful screen presence, Salman Khan’s upcoming films are poised to create a significant buzz in the industry.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movies that fans can’t wait for

Sikandar

Sikandar is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2025, marking the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any update from the film since its official announcement.

It is now reported that the first-look poster may be revealed on a special occasion—Salman Khan’s birthday. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The film is set to release on Eid 2025, promising an entertaining experience for the audience.

Kick 2

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala delighted fans with the official announcement of Kick 2, sharing an exciting monochrome photo of Salman from behind. The image, featuring the Sikandar actor showing off his muscles, instantly sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the return of Devil.

On October 4, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing Salman’s back with the caption, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar." The post fueled excitement among fans, who are now eagerly awaiting more details about the film.”

Tiger vs Pathaan

Pinkvilla was the first to report in 2022 that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would be collaborating on India's biggest action film, produced by YRF. A source close to the development revealed that Aditya Chopra separately narrated the script of Tiger vs. Pathaan to both Shah Rukh and Salman in individual meetings, with both stars immediately giving their approval.

The film will explore a fresh dynamic between the two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both actors are eager for their face-off. The source also confirmed that the script for Tiger vs. Pathaan has been officially finalized, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

Cameo in Baby John

Varun Dhawan’s collaboration with Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jio Studios on the Kalees-directed Baby John has been making waves. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the team has shot a special cameo with Salman Khan.

It was reported that Salman Khan shares a strong bond with Murad Khetani and has mentored Varun Dhawan. According to a source, all it took was a call for Salman to agree to the cameo.

The Baby John team reportedly holds great respect for Salman, both as a superstar and as a person. They crafted a sequence that honored his presence while respecting his time.

The role, however, is unrelated to Theri, as it features a brand-new character for Salman, designed by Atlee and his team. Baby John is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Mission Chulbul Singham

Rohit Shetty isn't finished with his cop universe, as he gathered six major stars for the action-packed, star-studded climax of his latest hit, Singham Again.

In the post-credit scene, viewers got a glimpse of Salman Khan reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise, with a hint that he may soon team up with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit and Ajay revealed exciting details about the potential epic cop crossover.

As the name suggests, Mission Chulbul Singham will bring together Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham in a high-octane action film. This will mark the first full-fledged collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan on the big screen, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

Untitled project with director Atlee

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Atlee had been in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for his next directorial project. It has now been officially confirmed—the movie is happening, and fans are eagerly anticipating the collaboration. Filming is scheduled to begin in January 2025.

Atlee will bring together Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in a high-octane action film. A source close to the project shared with Pinkvilla that discussions with the two legendary actors have been ongoing for several months, and the process is moving forward smoothly.

Both Salman and Kamal are thrilled about the project, which is designed as a dual-lead film, showcasing the talents of two true superstars.

With a promising lineup of films, Salman Khan is sure to keep his fans on the edge of their seats in the coming years

