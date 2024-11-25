Baby John song Nain Matakka OUT: Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh take over the dance floor with their chemistry in Diljit Dosanjh’s peppy track

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform our readers that Diljit Dosanjh and Australian sensation Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, have joined hands for Baby John’s song Nain Matakka. After much anticipation, the makers have recently dropped the banger featuring sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

Today, on November 25, the makers of Baby John dropped the first-ever track from the film, Naina Matakka, across all social media platforms. Clocking at 3:17 minutes, the song is a foot-tapping number that will make you want to dance right away.

The song features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh spreading their irresistible charm and sizzling chemistry on-screen in this vibrant, peppy number. It won’t be wrong to say that the fresh pair has our eyes caught on them in the song sung by global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee. Naina Matakka is written by Irshaad Kamil and the music has been composed by S Thaman.

Watch the full song here:

In the song, we can see Varun pulling off some energetic dance moves right from the beginning, with Keerthy adding to the drama with her scintillating presence. In addition to this, we also get to see Diljit Dosanjh making his appearance in the song, enough to take away our Monday blues.

Reacting to the song, several fans flooded the comments section expressing their effusive praise on the song. A fan wrote, "Varun radiates fun loving energy Liked the song. Hoping Baby John to be his first blockbuster. All the best" while another fan remarked, "Varun and keerthy chemistry" and a third fan expressed excitement stating, "Can't wait for baby John" and another user pointed out, "Keerthi Suresh what a Transformation "

The upcoming highly-awaited Baby John features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. Directed by Kalees, the film is backed by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and, Jyoti Deshpande. Presented by Jio Studios and Atlee, the hard-core action entertainer is backed by A For Apple Studios and Cine 1 Studios Production.

Baby John is poised to hit the big screens on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, i.e. December 25, 2024.

