Baby John’s Pikley Pom Song OUT: Varun Dhawan channels his inner girl dad vibe and its dedicated to all father-daughter duos out there

Varun Dhawan's Baby John is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Kalees, the movie has already created a buzz among fans. To keep the excitement going, the makers have now released the second song titled Pikley Pom from the film. The song features Dhawan embracing his "girl dad" energy, and we bet you'll agree it's one of the cutest songs you'll hear.

Following the success of the upbeat track Nain Matakka, the makers have released another lively song, Pikley Pom. This playful tune features Varun Dhawan alongside child artist Zara Zyanna, who plays an important role in the much-awaited family entertainer.

Listen to the full song here:

Known for his popularity with children, Varun Dhawan brings his signature charm and energy to Pikley Pom. His heartwarming chemistry with Zara Zyanna in the song beautifully showcases his affectionate side as a father, making it a delightful experience for audiences.

Pikley Pom, presented by Atlee and composed by S. Thaman, features vocals by Vishal Mishra and Baby Ria Seepana, with lyrics penned by the talented Irshad Kamil.

Dhawan’s lively dance moves, dressed in a lungi, paired with the infectious beats of the song, are sure to get everyone dancing.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and shower love on the track. One person wrote, "Love the shong, love the story, love the casting. It's just perfect. Hope the film becomes a blockbuster." Someone wrote, "Cutest father n daughter duo for sure can't wait to see baby John. On big screen."

Advertisement

One person commented, "I never imagined Vee would be this much damn good playing a Dad." One person wrote, "The papa-beti duo is looking super ultra cute".

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is an upcoming big-budget family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Kalki Koechlin breaks silence on sequel; ‘I feel excited that…’