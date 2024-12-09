Baby John Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan fans brace yourselves as new action hero arrives to fight against deadly Jackie Shroff; don’t miss Salman Khan’s surprise
The wait is finally over, as the highly anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan's actioner Baby John is out now. See the trailer here!
The highly anticipated trailer for Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is now out. Directed by Kalees, the film has been generating excitement among fans since its announcement, and the newly released trailer featuring a surprise from Salman Khan has only heightened the anticipation. Scroll down to see the trailer!
In the trailer for Baby John, we are introduced to a thrilling and intense narrative that blends drama with action. Varun Dhawan emerges as both a hero and a force to be reckoned with. The trailer reveals his dual nature: a god for the good and a monster for the wicked.
The narrative touches on deep societal issues, including the staggering number of rape cases reported in India, illustrating the emotional and physical turmoil faced by victims and their families.
Check out the full trailer here:
Baby John's journey is fueled by a relentless desire for justice, a mission to restore balance in a world teeming with violence. The trailer also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sanya Malhotra, adding an emotional touch to the movie.
Last but not least, what takes fans by surprise is none other than Salman Khan's Christmas surprise for both his and Baby John's fans.
The gripping rap soundtrack heightens the intensity of the trailer, building excitement for what promises to be a high-octane ride of power, justice, and action.
The makers previously released two upbeat tracks: Nain Matakka, featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, with vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee, and another lively song, Pikley Pom. This playful tune showcases Varun Dhawan alongside child artist Zara Zyanna, who plays a significant role in this highly anticipated family entertainer.
Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is an upcoming big-budget family entertainer. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.
