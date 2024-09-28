Baby John: Varun Dhawan can't wait for people to see what music director Thaman S has 'cooked up'

Varun Dhawan is gearing up to thrill fans this December with his much-awaited action-packed film Baby John. This marks his first collaboration with director Atlee, promising high-octane entertainment. Recently, Varun teased fans with a new pic and an exciting caption that read, “Thaman sir can’t wait for people to see what uv cooked up.” The buzz for this action thriller is definitely heating up!

On September 28, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories to re-share a behind-the-scenes moment with the Baby John team, featuring Atlee, producer Murad Khetani, and music maestro Thaman S. In the snap, Varun looks effortlessly stylish in a loose white full-sleeved tee paired with comfy trousers and sneakers, flashing a big smile. His excitement is clear as he captioned the post, teasing fans with, "Thaman sir can’t wait for people to see what uv cooked up."

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s story!

In a heartwarming tribute for director Atlee's birthday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a touching photo of the two sharing a warm embrace, likely on the Baby John set. Praising Atlee, Varun called him the 'hardest worker' and a true leader, emphasizing his dedication and support for his team. He captioned the post, "With the man who always keeps his promises. The hardest worker in the room, but above all a leader who stands with his people happy bday sir @atlee47."

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the movie is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, featuring music by S Thaman. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, the film also boasts a talented cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024, just in time for the holiday season. Excitingly, sources exclusively told Pinkvilla that the first teaser will be unveiled during Diwali, and it has also been reported that Salman Khan will make a special cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup ahead apart from Baby John, which includes No Entry 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Bhediya 2, Border 2, and the series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

