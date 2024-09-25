Varun Dhawan REACTS as co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu misses her ‘main man’ at Citadel: Honey Bunny and Diana’s special screening in London: ‘See u guys soon’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny (India) and Citadel: Diana (Italy) in London. Joining her at the event were Priyanka Chopra and Matilda De Angelis, though her co-star Varun Dhawan was notably absent. Sharing a pic on Instagram, Samantha expressed that she was missing her 'main man' Varun, prompting a response from the Bawaal actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a picture on her Instagram stories featuring herself with writer Sita R Menon and producers Raj and DK. Along with the photo, she added the caption, "Missing our main man," tagging Varun Dhawan. Varun quickly responded by re-sharing the story on his Instagram and commented, "Miss u" with a honey emoji, adding, "See u guys soon." He also posted the image on his stories, adding, "Missing my team."

Samantha, Priyanka Chopra, and Matilda De Angelis were seen posing together in photos from the special screening that have since gone viral. The actresses were elegantly dressed for the occasion. Priyanka, who attended the London screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana on September 25, 2024, dazzled in an orange gown. Samantha also looked stunning as she opted for a navy blue strapless gown, complementing the look with eye-catching statement jewelry.

AGBO, the producers of Citadel, shared inside pictures from the event, showing the trio along with the crew, including Anthony and Joe Russo, and directors Raj & DK.

In the Indian adaptation Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu take on the roles of spies. Joining them in the ensemble cast are Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films, the series is backed by Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Priyanka Chopra has begun filming for the second season of Citadel. Joining her will be returning cast members Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, and Leslie. Meanwhile, Citadel: Diana, featuring Matilda De Angelis, is scheduled for release on October 10, 2024.

