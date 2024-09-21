Baby John: Varun Dhawan drops heartfelt birthday wish for ‘hardest worker’ and ‘leader’ Atlee; see PIC

Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain the audience in December 2024 with his highly anticipated movie Baby John. The action thriller marks his first collaboration with Atlee. Today, September 21, 2024, on the special occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, Varun shared a picture with him and dropped a heartfelt wish, calling him ‘hardest worker’ and ‘leader.’

Today, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture with Atlee. The duo was seen embracing each other, presumably on the sets of their upcoming film Baby John.

In his birthday message, Varun wrote, “With the man who always keeps his promises. The hardest worker in the room, but above all a leader who stands with his people happy bday sir @atlee47.”

Have a look at Varun’s story!

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan, Atlee, and Murad Khetani were spotted visiting the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek auspicious blessings during the festive period. The trio posed together for the paparazzi amid the crowd. Varun also shared some pictures from their visit on Instagram. They were seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol with folded hands.

Varun captioned the post, saying, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you for blessing us every year Bappa.”

Coming to Baby John, the movie is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. The action-packed entertainer is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is an S Thaman musical.

Advertisement

Alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Baby John is slated to release in cinemas on December 25, 2024, adding to the Christmas cheer. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla previously revealed that the first teaser is expected to arrive on the occasion of Diwali. Our sources have shared that Salman Khan has shot for a cameo in the movie.

Other projects in Varun’s lineup include No Entry 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Bhediya 2, Border 2, and the series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and more celebs extend wishes