‘I’m not scared’: Keerthy Suresh REACTS to reprising Samantha’s role from Theri in its Hindi remake, Baby John

Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film, Baby John. The movie is a remake of the original Tamil film, Theri, which was released in 2016.

Suresh will be playing the role Samantha Ruth Prabhu played in the original flick. And now Keerthy talked about stepping into the Kushi star’s shoes.

While speaking to Galatta Plus, Keerthy Suresh praised the way Samantha portrayed the role in Theri and remarked it as ‘effortless’.

However, when asked if she felt scared to reprise that same role in a remake, Keerthy said, “Samantha’s character in Theri is very beautiful, and she played it so effortlessly. It is generally scary to do a remake, but for Baby John, I am not scared because the character itself has been done beautifully.”

Further in the interview, the Bhola Shankar star was asked if the plot of Baby John would be exactly the same as the storyline of Theri. To this, the diva emphasized the eight-year gap between the two films. She expressed that adequate changes in terms of time and space have been made.

Moreover, she also highlighted how the angles of entertainment loved by the Tamil audiences are surely different from those appreciated by the Hindi audience. She said, “Also, what really worked in Tamil doesn’t necessarily have to work in Hindi. So, those kinds of changes have been made too.”

Towards the conclusion of the interview, Keerthy Suresh was asked about her own career and film choices and whether she felt it was correct to choose some particular kind of roles early on in her filmography.

To this, the actress mentioned that initially, it feels alright for a star to opt for whatever comes their way just to prove their skills. But over time, she has realized the need to be highly selective in her projects.

Keerthy added that she doesn’t mind if her screen time in a movie is less until the character is interesting. She stated that she wants to experiment with all types of characters, and now is the right time to do it.

For the unversed, Keerthy Suresh recently impressed everyone with the trailer for her upcoming film, Raghu Thatha. Apart from Baby John, the diva has other films in the pipeline, including Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

