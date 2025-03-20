Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

The period drama Chhaava was released in theaters on February 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer performed extremely well at the box office. After entertaining the audience in theaters, it has now been learned that the movie is set to drop digitally. It will reportedly be released on OTT on April 11.

ALSO READ: SLB's Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor vs. Vicky Kaushal

According to a report in the Times of India, Chhaava is expected to arrive on the streaming platform Netflix on April 11, 2025, almost two months after its theatrical release. The audience has been eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT release. People who missed it in the theaters or wish to rewatch it will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.

However, it should be noted that official confirmation regarding the film’s digital release is still awaited.

Chhaava is a historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is played by Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna portrays the character of Maharani Yesubai while Akshaye Khanna is seen as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb.

Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar are also part of the cast.

Advertisement

Watch the film’s trailer here!

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Vicky Kaushal talked about playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He said, “Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history- it is courage, sacrifice and an undying spirit that still inspires millions.”

Rashmika Mandanna also penned a heartfelt note about her character Maharani Yesubai. She wrote, “She is fierce - she is powerful - she is graceful - she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to - it’s so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is now busy with the shooting of Love & War. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Sikandar.