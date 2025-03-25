Chhaava Day 40 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster to net over Rs 1 crore for 40 consecutive days

Nearing the end of March, Vicky Kaushal’s all time blockbuster Chhaava is showing a cheerful and steady box office trend with the end of the first quarter of 2025. This Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna as the leading trio, helmed by director Laxman Utekar.

Chhaava Box Office Trending on Day 40

Though the recent releases of March like The Diplomat and Tumko Meri Kasam are trying to maintain their pace at the box office, Vicky Kaushal’s nearly 1.5 months old release Chhaava is holding its position as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2025 till now with full glory.

Going by the Day 40 trends, its India net collection is set to be over Rs 1 crore for the day. This day makes Chhaava climb higher among movies with Rs 1 crore nett for the highest number of consecutive days, securing its position with 40 days till now. The current total of this Vicky Kaushal starrer as of Monday stands at Rs 540 crores India net.

Chhaava Near the End for its Box Office Run?

The month of March has brought and is still set to bring a lot of surprises for the box office sector and for Chhaava. Though John Abraham’s The Diplomat and Anupam Kher’s Tumko Meri Kasam are attracting numbers at a smaller level, there’s also the rising IPL fever which will continue to hamper the box office run for all.

Salman Khan’s Eid action entertainer Sikandar is set to release in 5 days and is expected to open big. With all these factors combined, Chhaava might see the end of its super successful box office run very soon, hopefully ending near Rs 550 crores India net collection in its lifetime.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.