5 Best Dressed of the Week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Tendulkar, and more celebs who nailed their look

This week, celebrities made bold style statements with both glamorous and casual looks, perfect for various occasions. On one hand, Triptii Dimri brought dramatic flair with her black gown, while Sara Tendulkar looked absolutely desi chic in a pink saree. In this article, we've rounded up the 5 best-dressed celebs of the week who instantly grabbed our attention. Let's dive in!

1. Triptii Dimri

Attending an event, Triptii Dimri chose a custom gown by renowned designers Gauri & Nainika. The gown featured sheer layers, a halter neckline with bow details at the side, and a deep side cut that added a modern touch. The sheer layers gave a glimpse of the inner fabric, adding a bold edge to the actress’s look. The Animal actress nailed the red carpet moment with this dramatic choice.

For accessories, Triptii kept it simple yet impactful with statement drop earrings that were accentuated by her sleek ponytail. She left strands of hair to fall on her face, completing the look with dewy makeup, glossy lipstick, blushed cheeks, and soft-shade eyeshadow. It was indeed an iconic fashion moment to remember!

2. Priyanka Chopra

For another best-dressed look of the week, Priyanka Chopra wowed at the airport with her sporty yet chic fashion. She donned a stunning printed co-ord set, starting with a black fitted bodice as the base. Over it, she layered a co-ord set featuring shades of blue, black, and white.

For the bottoms, Priyanka chose matching printed trousers with a neat waistband, high-waisted fit, and a loose silhouette, giving her look a relaxed vibe. She kept her accessories simple, opting for hoop earrings, and styled her hair in a side partition, leaving it open. Her makeup featured blushed cheeks and bright lipstick, completing the effortlessly chic ensemble.

3. Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar in a saree was truly a sight to behold. Attending a wedding, she chose to drape herself in a stunning pink saree from Faabiiana India. The saree was exquisitely designed with intricate embroidery along the border, featuring clean pleats at the waist and the pallu elegantly draped over one shoulder. To add a bold touch to her traditional look, she paired the saree with a sleeveless, heavily embellished blouse.

To complete her ensemble, Sara adorned her ears with traditional earrings and added a round pink bindi to her forehead, enhancing the festive vibe. Her long tresses were left open with a middle partition, and her radiant makeup highlighted a subtle base, a blush glow, and a nude lipstick finish, giving her a graceful, glowing appearance.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

For Rasha Thadani’s birthday bash, Tamannaah Bhatia looked both HOT and CLASSY in a black bodycon dress from the Skims X Dolce & Gabbana collection, priced at Rs 46,900. The dress featured thin straps and a deep neckline, showing off cleavage. The fitted bodice accentuated her figure, and she further enhanced her look by layering it with a black and striped blazer, casually draped over her shoulders.

For accessories, Tamannaah carried a crystal satin pouch with hand straps, while opting for a delicate neckpiece. She styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves and highlighted her facial features with glamorous makeup, completing her stunning ensemble.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Looking for the perfect princess mini-dress? Sara Ali Khan has got us covered with some serious style inspiration. She donned a stunning satin mini-dress in lavender, featuring a unique sleeveless design with thin straps on one side and a thicker strap on the other. The dramatic neckline truly made her stand out, giving her an unforgettable look.

Sara styled her hair with loose waves, adding volume and creating a soft, elegant vibe. Her makeup was radiant, with a dewy finish that perfectly complemented her fresh look. For accessories, she kept it simple with stud earrings and rings, letting the dress shine.

This week in fashion has been an absolute blast, from high-fashion drama and princess vibes to sporty chic. We can’t wait to see what next week brings. Stay tuned!

Which of these outfits did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!