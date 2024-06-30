Bad Newz EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal teams up with Karan Aujla for party number; a collab Internet has been waiting for

Vicky Kaushal’s videos grooving to Punjabi songs, like Karan Aujla’s Softly, have always managed to set social media ablaze. Since those went viral, fans have eagerly been inquiring about a potential collaboration between the actor and the singer. Pinkvilla exclusively brings the update that Vicky’s upcoming movie Bad Newz has the answer to the internet’s questions. They are all set to come together for a song that will be Karan’s debut in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s ‘baap’ of all collaborations for Bad Newz

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the highly anticipated comedy movie Bad Newz, whose trailer was launched on June 28, will bring together Vicky Kaushal and singer Karan Aujla for the first time.

A source close to the development revealed, “Singer Karan Aujla is all set to launch his first Bollywood chartbuster with the OG Punjabi munda himself, Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Karan have collaborated on a song in Anand Tiwari’s movie Bad Newz.”

The source further added, “It is a party number and will give the fans of the duo an opportunity to rejoice.”

More about Vicky Kaushal starrer Bad Newz

Bad Newz is presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Written by Ishita Moitra as well as Tarun Dudeja and directed by Anand Tiwari, the comedy entertainer is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Joining Vicky Kaushal in the lead cast of Bad Newz are Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film revolves around the trio as they experience a one-in-a-billion situation together. The trailer gives a glimpse into the story as Triptii’s character discovers that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers. It is filled with humorous scenes, meta-references, and one-liners that promise to make you laugh.

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of this film, inspired by true events, on July 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vicky has the exciting period drama Chhaava in his upcoming lineup. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna. He is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

