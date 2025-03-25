Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer’s special screening in Parliament to be graced by PM Narendra Modi; details inside
It has now been learned that a special screening of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava will be held in Parliament and attended by PM Narendra Modi.
Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as a blockbuster film. It has received a lot of acclaim from the audience and has performed extremely well at the box office. It has now been learned that a special screening of the period drama will be hosted in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other esteemed guests, will be gracing the event.
A special screening of Chhaava will be held in Parliament on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and several MPs will be present at the event. Lead actor Vicky Kaushal, producer Dinesh Vijan, and director Laxman Utekar are expected to be in attendance.
Earlier, the makers of Chhaava shared a special video in which PM Narendra Modi acknowledged the film’s popularity among the audience. During the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, he said, “Aur in dino toh Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”
Expressing their gratitude, the makers stated, “A historic honor! It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds Chhaava and honors Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and legacy. This moment fills us with immense gratitude. @maddockfilms, #DineshVijan, @laxman.utekar, @vickykaushal09, and the entire team of the film are humbled by this special mention.”
Have a look at the video!
The historical movie is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. It is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, and Santosh Juvekar are also part of the cast.
The Laxman Utekar directorial is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. Chhaava was released in theaters on February 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. It is expected to arrive on OTT very soon.
