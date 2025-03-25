Bollywood Newswrap, March 25: Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony reacts to her ongoing controversy; Natasa Stankovic on being open to love again

Since this morning, Bollywood has been abuzz with a lot of updates that have stirred the internet. If you couldn't keep up with all of them, here is a round-up of the top headlines of the day. From Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar's reaction to the controversy to Natasa Stankovic being open to love again, check it out.

Here are the top headlines of March 25, 2025

1. Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar reacts to her ongoing controversy

Neha Kakkar has been under fire for arriving late at her Melbourne concert and then breaking down on stage. Amidst all this, her brother Tony Kakkar reacted to the ongoing controversy and also shared cryptic posts hinting at the mismanagement on the event management's part.

2. Sonu Sood shares health update of his wife Sonali after she meets an accident

While speaking with India Today, Sonu Sood assured that his wife, Sonali Sood, has been recovering well after suffering an accident. He stated that his wife had a "miraculous escape" in the mishap on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway.

3. Natasa Stankovic admits being open to love again after divorce from Hardik Pandya

Months after her divorce from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spoke to ETimes and acknowledged that last year was challenging for her. She further expressed that she is open to finding love again, saying, "As I look to the year ahead, I am definitely open to the new experiences, opportunities, and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love)."

4. Salman Khan's Sikandar receives modification by CBFC

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the makers of Sikandar have been suggested changes by the CBFC that include muting the word 'Home' from 'Home Minister' at the beginning of the movie and visuals of a political party hoarding are asked to be blurred.

5. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to have special screening in Parliament

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Chhaava will be having a special screening in Parliament on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Apart from the cast and makers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and several MPs will be present at the event.

