Bad Newz: Triptii Dimri's rumored beau Sam Merchant goes 'uff' as he reviews film; calls it 'great performance'

Karan Johar's production venture, Bad Newz, is releasing in theatres today (July 19). The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles. The makers organized a special screening of Bad Newz in Mumbai on Thursday.

Triptii's rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant has finally watched Bad Newz and here's what he has to say about the film.

Sam Merchant praises Triptii Dimri's upcoming film, Bad Newz

On July 19, Sam Merchant took to Instagram to share his review about Bad Newz. In his Instagram story, Sam posted a clip of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's song, Tauba Tauba being played on the big screen.

He tagged Triptii and wrote, "Great performance...Thoroughly entertaining" while adding "ufff" with a red heart emoji at the end.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story here:

Bad Newz screening

The star cast of Bad Newz including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk attended its screening in the city. Producer Karan Johar was also a part of the screening.

Vicky's family including his wife, actress Katrina, brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, dad action-director Sham Kaushal and mom, Veena Kaushal were also spotted at the screening of Bad Newz yesterday.

The Bad Newz actor posed with Katrina for the paparazzi at the event. Sunny got himself clicked with their parents, Sham and Veena. Apart from them, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kabir Khan, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh graced the event too.

All about Triptii Dimri's rumored relationship with beau Sam Merchant

Speculation is rife that romance is brewing between Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant. Triptii was holidaying with him in Goa in June this year.

The Bad Newz actress became a national crush after starring in Ranbir Kapoor's film, Animal. She broke the hearts of her fans after some pictures of the rumored couple from a wedding went viral in December 2023.

Sam often acknowledges Triptii on his Instagram handle, be it giving a shoutout to her upcoming film, Dhadak 2 or wishing the actress a happy birthday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz explores the rare medical condition, heteropaternal superfecundation, with a pinch of comedy. The film also stars Neha Dhupia in a crucial role.

