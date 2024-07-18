Bad Newz Screening: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif pose together; Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani and others arrive

Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk is set to be released on July 19. Ahead of it, the makers have organized a special screening today, July 18. The film's trailer along with the song Tauba Tauba have won the hearts of people and they are eagerly waiting for the film.

Celebs arrive at Bad Newz screening

A video on Instagram shows Vicky Kaushal, one of the leads of Bad Newz arriving with his wife Katrina Kaif at the screening of Bad Newz. The couple poses together with bright smiles on their faces. Vicky donned a suit look while Kaif looked stunning in a white outfit.

On the other hand, another stunning couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also can be seen attending the event. Karan Johar and Kabir Khan pose together while Ammy Virk, one of the three leads in the film smiles as he faces the cameras.

The female lead Triptii Dimri made heads turn in a white dress and Madhuri Dixit arrived wearing a colorful outfit. On the other hand, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal also was seen attending the event with parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal backs choreographer Bosco Martis in fight for Tauba Tauba credit

Advertisement

Speaking to India Today, Vicky Kaushal agreed with Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis about the need for choreographers to get credit for making songs successful. He said that the main step wasn't something he brought from home; it was taught to him by Bosco.

Explaining how choreographers should be credited equally, Vicky further added, "Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi padne hote hain, vo humein hi padte hain. (Because we are in front of the camera, the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be, falls on us)."

Calling them heroes, Kaushal stated that it "takes an army, it takes the effort of 300 people to create a song, a film, or anything" and said that he agrees hundred percent with Bosco's statements. The actor also praised the entire crew's effort that make a film or a song superhit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and is set to hit theaters on July 19.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal supports choreographer Bosco Martis' fight for Tauba Tauba credit; says 'Takes an army' to create hits