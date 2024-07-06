Bad Newz: How did Vicky Kaushal react to ‘laash se guzarna hoga’ joke ft wife Katrina Kaif? Writer reveals

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture, Bad Newz, will hit the screens on July 19, this year. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles. A while ago, the trailer of Bad Newz was unveiled on YouTube and it surely tickled our bones.

Remember how Vicky was a green flag while protecting his wife, actress Katrina Kaif's poster in the trailer?

The Katrina scene left Vicky in splits more than anyone else on set

In a new interview with Midday, Bad Newz writer Tarun Dudeja, who co-wrote the film with Ishita Moitra, shared an anecdote about the hilarious scene in the discussion. The film writer revealed that the scene existed in the script and Vicky Kaushal laughed at the joke more than any other cast or crew on the set.

"We wanted some Vicky jokes. More than us, he laughed at this joke. He also performed the scene with utmost conviction. His dialogue delivery makes it funnier than it is," Dudeja said.

In a scene, Vicky cracked a rib-tickling joke in reference to his wife, actress Katrina Kaif. For the uninitiated, the sequence in discussion features Vicky and Ammy's characters being at loggerheads with each other.

Ammy's character wants to rip off Katrina's poster on the wall and Vicky's character tells him that he will have to pass over his dead body to be able to do it. "Yahan nahin! Yahan toh meri laash se guzarna hoga," he says in the trailer.

The Bad Newz writer praises Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy

In the same interview, Dudeja also spoke about how executing humor from paper to screen is a difficult task. However, he credited lead actors, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk who made it happen.

Dudeja said that all three actors have terrific comic timing and elevated our lines.

The story of Bad Newz revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare medical condition.

Directed by actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to Raj Mehta's film, Good Newz. The 2019 movie starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

