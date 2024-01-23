Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Manushi Chhillar to play female lead in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, is causing a stir on social media. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing this film, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff taking the lead roles.

Fans are already thrilled by the compelling teasers and promotional materials released so far. Adding to the excitement, it has been officially announced that Manushi Chhillar will be playing the female lead in the movie.

The long-awaited Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid in April this year. The makers are keeping the audience on their toes by sharing exciting updates every day. Just recently, the talented Manushi Chhillar, who will be making her action-thriller debut, unveiled the official poster of the film and revealed that the teaser will be launched on January 24th.

Though the makers have kept her role under wraps, if sources are to be believed, she plays a hacker in the film. “When it comes to ACTION, they’ve got each other’s back! (accompanied by Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji and flexing bicep emoji) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow!,” read the caption alongside the post.

Manushi Chhillar is currently in Jordan with the rest of the cast as they are filming for three elaborate song sequences until February 2. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you on January 20 that the director Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, choreographer Bosco Martis, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha, along with 200 background dancers have jetted off to Jordan to shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan songs.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is the upcoming action thriller film that stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment, the film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Notably, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will mark Manushi’s reunion with her debut co-star Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. In the film, she was seen playing Sainyogita, wife of Prithviraj Chauhan. Apart from this, she is also gearing up for the release of her bilingual film, Operation Valentine, with Telugu star Varun Tej, on February 16.

