Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi to join Akshay Kumar in Jordan to shoot for songs

Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan created quite a buzz right from the moment it was announced. The film will see two of Bollywood’s biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff come together. The film’s cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Now, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi and Alaya have jetted off to Jordan in a private charter to shoot for the film’s songs.

Shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan songs featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi begins tomorrow

Ali Abbas Zafar, Jacky Bhagnani, choreographer Bosco Martis, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha, along with 200 background dancers are off to Jordon today in a private charter to shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan songs. They will be joining Akshay Kumar, who is already in Jordan. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the song shoot begins tomorrow at exotic locations of the country. The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan intends to wrap up the shoot for the songs on February 1. Not one, but multiple songs will be shot in Jordan.

Tiger Shroff looked dapper in all-black as he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport this morning. He donned a black tee with a matching jacket and pants. Meanwhile, Alaya kept it chic in a black crop top paired with leather pants and a jacket wrapped around her waist. Manushi kept it simple in a black tank top paired with off-white pants.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

This morning, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff raised fans' excitement as they dropped a new poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It showed both actors with a determined expression on their faces. Sharing the poster, they shared that the teaser of the film will release on 24th January 2024.

“Back at doing our favorite thing on the big screen – ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024!” read the caption.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to release on the occasion of Eid, in April 2024.

