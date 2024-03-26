Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and others shower love on Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released today, March 26. Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to it!

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Mar 26, 2024  |  09:05 PM IST |  7.8K
Bollywood celebs REACT to 'epic' Bade Miya Chote Miyan trailer
Image Credit: Instagram

After a long wait, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan finally dropped the trailer today, March 26. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others in key roles. After the trailer was released, Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others showered love on it. 

Bollywood celebrities react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer 

Katrina Kaif re-shared the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Buddyyyyyyyyy @aliabbaszafar .....looking amazing ..this EID will be (fire emojis) ... So proud of you...... Looks EPIC...  Akshayyyyyyyyy is on fire .... @akshaykumar fab @tigerjackieshroff"

Varun Dhawan penned, "Next level stuff guys eid ki tayyaari shuru (fire emojis) @tigerjackieshroff bhaijaan khatarnak @akshaykumar sir salute @alayaf @manushi_chhillar (fire emoji) @jackkybhagnani boss man well done and @aliabbaszafar all your hardwork work and passion shows in every frame my friend"

Have a look: 

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan Instagram

Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the trailer as he shared on his Instagram Story, "@aliabbaszafar This Looks (cracker and fire emojis) Can't wait to watch it on the big screen !!!"

Related Stories

BMCM Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger promise a ride filled with action, drama & friendship
entertainment
BMCM Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger promise a ride filled with action, drama & friendship
Varun Dhawan slams IPL ground staff for kicking dog during MI vs GT match
entertainment
Varun Dhawan slams IPL ground staff for kicking dog during MI vs GT match

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Power!!! This looks (fire emojis)" She also tagged the cast of the film and extended her warm wishes. 

Advertisement

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh penned, "Eid Blockbuster is here!! My favourites @akshaykumar & @tigerjackieshroff are killing it, their action is simply stupendous & their chemistry is top notch. #bademiyanchotemiyan"

He also tagged Ali Abbas Zafar and called him "the master of this genre" "@vashubhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani @manushi_chhillar @alayaf wishing you tremendous success at the boxoffice. @therealprithvi you are owning every frame like a boss!!!" the actor concluded. 

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer 

The 3-minute and 31-second trailer offers some captivating glimpses at high-octane action sequences packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and Tiger Shroff's electric power. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran as the anti-hero.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024. 

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's action-packed stunts, wit and face-off will leave you wanting for more

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles