Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and others shower love on Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

After a long wait, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan finally dropped the trailer today, March 26. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others in key roles. After the trailer was released, Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others showered love on it.

Bollywood celebrities react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer

Katrina Kaif re-shared the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Buddyyyyyyyyy @aliabbaszafar .....looking amazing ..this EID will be (fire emojis) ... So proud of you...... Looks EPIC... Akshayyyyyyyyy is on fire .... @akshaykumar fab @tigerjackieshroff"

Varun Dhawan penned, "Next level stuff guys eid ki tayyaari shuru (fire emojis) @tigerjackieshroff bhaijaan khatarnak @akshaykumar sir salute @alayaf @manushi_chhillar (fire emoji) @jackkybhagnani boss man well done and @aliabbaszafar all your hardwork work and passion shows in every frame my friend"

Have a look:

Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the trailer as he shared on his Instagram Story, "@aliabbaszafar This Looks (cracker and fire emojis) Can't wait to watch it on the big screen !!!"

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Power!!! This looks (fire emojis)" She also tagged the cast of the film and extended her warm wishes.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh penned, "Eid Blockbuster is here!! My favourites @akshaykumar & @tigerjackieshroff are killing it, their action is simply stupendous & their chemistry is top notch. #bademiyanchotemiyan"

He also tagged Ali Abbas Zafar and called him "the master of this genre" "@vashubhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani @manushi_chhillar @alayaf wishing you tremendous success at the boxoffice. @therealprithvi you are owning every frame like a boss!!!" the actor concluded.

Take a look:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

The 3-minute and 31-second trailer offers some captivating glimpses at high-octane action sequences packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and Tiger Shroff's electric power. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran as the anti-hero.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024.

