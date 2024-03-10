Badrinath Ki Dulhania turns 7: Varun Dhawan says Alia Bhatt had ‘great time’ working with him; see her reaction

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan form one of the most beloved onscreen couples in Bollywood. Their enchanting chemistry has graced numerous films, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their reunion on screen. Today marks a special milestone as one of their cherished movies, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, celebrates its 7th anniversary. In commemoration of this occasion, Varun mentioned that Alia had a great time working with him. Alia's response added a touch of humor, reflecting the playful camaraderie shared between the two.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt celebrate 7 years of their movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Today, on March 10, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories to reshare a video compilation featuring some of the most iconic scenes from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alongside the video, Varun humorously wrote, “7 years back @shashankkhaitan and @aliaabhatt had a great time working with me I also enjoyed their company (laughing emoji) Badrinath ki dulhania.”

In response to Varun's post, Alia Bhatt reposted his story on her Instagram account and playfully remarked, “Humble as ever Vd” accompanied by several laughing emojis.



More about Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the romantic comedy, served as the second installment in the popular Dulhania franchise, following the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It marked the third collaboration between actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

In the film, Badri encounters Vaidehi at a wedding, igniting an immediate spark between them. While Badri dreams of marrying her, Vaidehi aspires to pursue her ambition of becoming an air hostess.

The supporting cast included Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Vaid, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana, among others. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Released in theaters on March 10, 2017, the film received an overwhelming response from audiences. Viewers praised its humor, performances, music, and the captivating chemistry between the lead actors. Badrinath Ki Dulhania emerged as a commercial success, further solidifying Varun and Alia's status as an adored onscreen pair.

