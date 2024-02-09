Bhakshak star Bhumi Pednekar reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘self-expression’ rights

There is not a single day when Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor does not make any headlines. The film garnered a wave of reactions on social media after its release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Banga film continues to shatter box office records, many termed it 'misogynistic' due to its content and characterizations. Several celebrities have already shared their opinions on the film. Now, Bhumi Pednekar whose latest release Bhakshak has created a buzz, opened up on Animal.

Bhumi Pednekar reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Bhumi Pednekar was asked to share her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She said that she had watched the film but added that she has never liked watching “hyper-masculine films”.

“I watched Animal. Truly, I don’t like hyper-masculine films, and that’s not for just now, even earlier I never liked them. Even in Hollywood, the action films… I like watching rom-coms, those kind of films I really enjoy,” she said.

Throwing light on how a film is the filmmaker’s way of self-expression but what the audience gathers from it, is the “challenge," Bhumi further shared, “I genuinely believe that a film is a filmmaker’s self-expression, and that is very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self-expression, that is the challenge.”

Earlier, Konkona Sensharma also opened up on Animal. In an interview with ANI, she said that she has not watched Animal because she does not feel it’s her kind of film. Furthermore, she felt that she was not drawn to it even from the reviews and things. "Also, I am aware of his previous work, where stalking has been glorified, certain violence has been made acceptable in relationships, and that’s not what I stand for,” Konkona shared.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released on December 1, 2023. The film is now streaming on Netflix. The cast of the film also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others in pivotal roles. It is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an 'animal.'

About Bhakshak

Speaking about Bhumi's new film, Bhakshak delves into the relentless pursuit of justice by a determined woman. In her quest, Vaishali Singh, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, takes on the role of an investigative journalist determined to expose a heinous crime, revealing the harsh reality of offenses against women. The film was released on Netflix today, February 9.

