Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Here's when Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's film will go on floors

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the much-loved franchises in Bollywood. The second installment of this series was released in 2022, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as the main leads.

Once again, the movie entertained the audience and received positive feedback, prompting the makers to announce a third installment. As a result, director Anees Bazmee and Kartik are teaming up once more. In a treat for fans, the makers recently shared the latest update about the film going on floors.

Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to begin filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 soon

A while back, taking to the official Instagram handle of T-Series, the production house responsible for backing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shared a candid photograph featuring producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan. In the picture shared, the trio is seen immersed in the conversation while they were captured in the moment.

While sharing the post, it has been announced that the third installment of the horror-comedy will go on floors from March. “The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Fans reaction to the announcement

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement for the film. A fan commented, “Rooh Baba Back soon”, another fan wrote, “Can't wait!!”,“ Oh amazing,” wrote another comment, “kyaa baat hai bss ab wo akki ka dekh lo,” chimed in another user.

Tabu turned down Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Notably, an earlier ETimes report claimed that Tabu - who was seen essaying the role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - despite being offered a hefty sum has turned down the offer for BB3. According to the source, Manjulika’s role is very close to her; however, she is not interested in doing it again so soon. The report suggested while the actress wanted to wait for some time before portraying the role again, the makers on the other hand were keen on getting the film going.

Exclusive deets shared by Bhushan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you last year that makers will take the third part of the film on floors in 2024. While speaking exclusively with us, the producer had stated that they are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

Furthermore, he had shared, “We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique.”

The sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar with Murad Khetani. Furthermore, Bhushan had shared that they are planning a 2025 release for the film as he had stated, “We are targeting to release the film in 2025 and start it by second half of 2024.”

It is important to mention that before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bhushan is also collaborating with Kartik for the third installment of his music franchise, Aashiqui.

About Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his big collaboration with Kabir Khan in Chandu Champion. The film is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar who sustained injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He then went on to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film is slated to release theatrically on June 14, 2024.

