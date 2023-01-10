EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 targets a 2025 release; Bhushan Kumar confirms horror comedy with Kartik Aaryan

The 2007 cult comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa fronted by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, got a sequel after 15 years in 2022 with Kartik Aaryan , Kiara Advani and Tabu. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved to be one of the biggest money spinners of the year and earned the blockbuster tag for it’s box office performance. The horror comedy also did well on television and digital medium, which indicates a universe acceptance from the audience. Over the last 6 months, there have been ample of reports on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors in 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar with Mruad Khetani. Bhushan shares that the third part will go on floors in second half of 2024. “We are targeting to release the film in 2025 and start it by second half of 2024. We have got good one and a half year to crack the subject,” he states. Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bhushan is teaming up with Kartik on the third instalment of his music franchise, Aashiqui. “Aashiqui 3 goes on floors by end of this year. Dada (Anurag Basu) will complete Metro: Inn Dino by February end and then start working again on the film script. Again, it’s going to be a very big musical,” he promises.

“We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan,” he confirmed, adding further, “We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique.” Explaining his thought process further, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an established franchise now, and there will be anticipation around it. Drishyam 2 was a unique idea and in the same way, we are on the look out of a unique idea. Once we get that, we will move ahead.”

Shehzada is a family entertainer

Bhushan has an impressive line-up of releases in 2023 and his first multi-genre entertainer is the Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada fronted by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The movie is gearing up for a February 10, 2023 release and the trailer will be out on January 12. “Shehzada is a full-on family entertainer and I am very excited about the film. Kartik has done a very good work there and it is a reunion of his super hit pairing with Kriti, who has also done a good job. I think, Shehzada will give us a good start in 2023,” he says with confidence.

The filmmaker further adds, “Shehzada is a family film with entertainment, action and music. It’s a film for all age groups. I am very excited about the music of Shehzada too,” concludes. Kartik and Bhushan have successfully worked together on films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo are now all looking forward to continue with their winning streak with films like Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the near future. The two are discussing multiple other subjects and more announcements shall follow soon.

Bhushan Kumar's Line Up

Talking of Kartik, the actor also has an impressive line up of films outside of T Series. While he is on the verge of finishing shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha for Sajid Nadiadwala, he is also prepping for his next with Kabir Khan. The film is said to be a sport drama, that travels from one era to the other. In one of the time spans, Kartik will be seen as a boxer, and he has been training to attain that body type over the last few months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.