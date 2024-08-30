Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan shares BIG update on horror comedy’s teaser and trailer; says he's all excited for Diwali release

Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as our beloved Rooh Baba. After successfully entertaining the audience with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, he is now gearing up for the release of the third installment. The shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has concluded, and now Kartik has shared a big update about the teaser and trailer of the horror comedy. He also expressed his excitement for the Diwali release.

During a recent summit, Kartik Aaryan discussed his highly anticipated movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He expressed his excitement about the film and revealed that it was currently in the post-production stage after the shoot wrap-up.

Regarding the teaser of the film, the fans' wait for the teaser of the film is about to end very soon. Kartik said, “Its teaser will also be coming in a few days. The film is releasing on Diwali, so now I am just excited. Can’t talk much about it, but its teaser has come out really very well.”

The actor added that the team had watched the movie, and he considered it ready. He also teased the arrival of the trailer and the songs in the upcoming days. Kartik stated, “Final touches of the film are going on, and in some days, you all will have its teaser, trailer, songs, and the film, eventually.”

Earlier, on August 1, Kartik Aaryan shared a fun video from the wrap day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on his Instagram. In the clip, Anees Bazmee was seen scolding the cast and crew as he wanted them to get ready for the shot. But Kartik took the mic and announced that it was a wrap-up. The actor-director duo even cut a cake together.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “‘Arey pagalo’ Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali.”

Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan are playing pivotal roles. Madhuri Dixit is also reportedly part of the cast. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

