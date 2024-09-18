Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will NOT be postponed; on track to clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are two of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies. Both have stellar star casts, with Ajay Devgn headlining Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe movie and Kartik Aaryan reprising his role in the horror comedy. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Kartik had requested Rohit to postpone his film in order to avoid the clash of the two biggies. However, it has now been learned that Singham Again will not move and is all set to clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.

According to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, the makers of Singham Again are moving ahead with the decision to release the film on November 1, i.e., Diwali 2024. The portal’s source stated, “It is going to be a Diwali release for Singham Again. The team is not in the mood to change anything.”

This update comes after it was reported that Kartik Aaryan had requested Rohit Shetty to postpone Singham Again. As per Times Now, Kartik reportedly called Rohit, asking him to shift his film to November 15 and avoid the clash so the collections of both their movies wouldn’t be affected.

But now the clash of these two big cinematic ventures is very much on during the festive period.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the action film Singham Again features Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. It marks the fifth installment in the famous Cop franchise and is a sequel to Singham Returns.

Meanwhile, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will once again be seen in his popular character of Rooh Baba. Actresses Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit play pivotal roles in this Anees Bazmee directorial.

Earlier, during an event in August, Kartik even shared an update on the teaser of BB3. He expressed his excitement about the Diwali release and revealed that the teaser had come out really well. The actor added, “Final touches of the film are going on, and in some days, you all will have its teaser, trailer, songs, and the film, eventually.”

