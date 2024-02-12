Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan announces grand comeback of OG Manjulika in style, fans celebrate

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the top grossers of 2022. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead brought the audience to cinemas when some of the biggest films were struggling at the box office. Soon after the grand success of BB 2, the makers announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik in the lead again. Now, the film gets even bigger as the makers have signed none other than Vidya Balan to reprise her role of OG Manjulika in the third installment of the franchise. While Kartik made the big announcement earlier, now Vidya has also shared the big news with her fans on social media.

Vidya Balan announces her comeback as OG Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan took to Twitter and shared the announcement video featuring her and Kartik Aaryan dancing to the iconic song Mere Dholna. Along with the video, she wrote, "Mere dholna…. Aa rahi hai waapis, aapki Manjulika, iss baar Rooh Baba @TheAaryanKartik ke saath. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 👻 (Your Manjulika is coming back, this time with Rooh Baba)

The tweet went viral in no time as the fans shared their excitement in the reply section. "Cantt waittt to se u back the og manjulika superr excitedddd" wrote a Twitter user with username @itsmeeshita23. @KP51119 tweeted, "Super, I am so excited to see you again"

Kartik Aaryan announced the comeback of OG Manjulika

Announcing on social media, Kartik Aaryan earlier wrote, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling"

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel released in 2007. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy was a Hit at the box office but achieved cult status over the years. Considering the popularity of the film, its sequel was released on May 20, 2022, when Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar and Tabu replaced Vidya Balan. Kiara Advani was also cast as a fresh face in the film franchise. Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit cinemas on Diwali 2024.