Binny And Family: 5 reasons that make us look forward to Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur’s family drama on OTT

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan made her acting debut last year with Binny And Family in September. The film also featured Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Charu Shankar, and Rajesh Kumar in the key roles. While the family drama is yet to stream on the OTT platform, here are some of the pointers that we feel are expected to contribute to the film’s popularity after its digital release.

1. Gen-Z Story

The family-drama film revolves around the life of an 18-year-old Anjini Dhawan's Binny, who has shifted to London from Bihar along with her family and gets a visit from her dada-dadi every year for two months. The struggles and dilemmas of this young girl to adjust to the older generation is something that every Gen-Z would find relatable.

2. Resonates with every generation

Rightly standing true to its tagline, 'Har generation kuchh kehti hai', Binny And Family resonate with every generation. Not only just the Gen-Z perspective, but it has also highlighted the generational gap that at times leads to tension between relationships these days.

3. Realistic approach to a family drama

With changing trends in content, the audience would get to see a typical family drama with a fresh and relatable approach after a significant gap. The film has beautiful emotional sequences that watching with your grandparents especially will create a cherished memory forever.

4. A perfect blend of Humor and entertainment

As emotional as it may sound, but the film is not preachy and has laugh-out-loud moments, particularly in the first half, which focuses on the comedic clashes between Binny and her grandparents. The characters are well-developed and relatable, making it easy to become invested in their stories.

5. Opportunity to reach a larger audience

The digital platforms have the potential to reach a larger audience. Once the internet feels relatable and connected to the film’s world, there are high chance that Anjini’s debut film to reach a wider audience with a positive word of mouth.

