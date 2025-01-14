Makar Sankranti 2025: 6 Hindi songs that will add fervor to your kite-flying celebration

The vibrant Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated by flying kites and eating khichdi from the new produce at home. The shenanigans remain incomplete without a musical touch, so we’ve curated hand-picked songs that will make these celebrations all the more special while you beam with joy and scream—Kai Po Che!

1. Dheel De (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Can there be any better classic song capturing the true essence of kite-flying? The evergreen track from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is among the best choices when you race with your kite and challenge your friends on the terrace.

2. Udi Udi Jaaye (Raees)

Any festival is all about dancing and enjoying with your loved ones. What better than dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song? This one from Raees co-starring Mahira Khan is not only bound to take your kites to the terrace but also bring romance in the air.

3. Manjha (Kai Po Che!)

This is another gold song to play and get encouraged by on the special occasion of Makar Sankranti. The song from Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh not only captures the spirit of kite-flying but also thrives on a positive outlook towards life.

4. Manjha

Vishal Mishra’s single track, Manjha is an extremely romantic track that symbolically also captures the essence of kite-flying. The song featuring Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar has been written by Vishal Mishra and Akshay Tripathi.

5. Ruth Aa Gayee Re (1947:Earth)

Aamir Khan and Nandita Dass’ song Ruth Aa Gayee Re is all about kite-flying and is sure to fill you with immense enthusiasm. It has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by AR Rahman.

6. Ambarsariya (Fukrey)

Have you also dreamt of recreating the iconic kite-flying scene from this beautiful track? Complete your Makar Sakranti celebration with this soulful Sona Mohapatra song that will add freshness and charm to the celebration.

