Bobby Deol shares dad Dharmendra's priceless reaction after he received love for Animal: 'Sab log tere deewane ho rahe hai'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz since its release and it still is one of the top topics. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film continues to rock box office records, many called it 'misogynistic' expressing their concern over the film's content. Apart from all this, Bobby Deol's role garnered a lot of attention and received immense praise on social media. During a recent interaction, the actor opened up about his father Dharmendra's priceless reaction to his success after Animal.

Dharmednra's priceless reaction to son Bobby Deol's success after Animal

During a recent interview, Bobby Deol spoke about his father Dharmendra’s priceless reaction to his recent success for Animal on social media.

Recalling his father's sweetest reaction to all the appreciation that he was receiving for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Bobby told Zoom TV, “When Animal released and I came home, my dad said to me – because he loves social media – ‘Sab log tere deewane ho rahe hai’ (People are going crazy for you) I said ‘Papa, main aapka beta hun, deewane nahi honge to kya hoge‘. (Papa I am your son, of course they would go crazy.) It was a very special moment for me.”

He also opened up about the brotherhood in the film industry and added that even if everyone did not call him to congratulate him, he was thankful for their love. “There are so many nice people in this industry. When Animal released, the kind of love I got from this industry was so beautiful, so special. Everyone didn’t need to call me. I feel our industry is so amazing. It’s just that sometimes social media makes it sound different,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's characters were supposed to kiss each other but got edited out

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that Bobby Deol’s villainous character was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor on the cheek and say, ‘Bhai, I didn’t even spend one day with my father’ and then return to open his zip. Talking about the final showdown scene, he added, “It was superb when we were shooting, but I felt like the kiss was diluting the zip.”

However, the scene was edited later. The director cited the reason behind it and said that Bobby had an expression with a smirk, and a tear fell down his cheek which he felt was a bigger cinematic high than coming and kissing.

Bobby Deol reacts to his viral Animal entry scene

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the remarkable response to Bobby Deol's entry scene was brought up. Bobby shared, "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) told me, 'Bobby Sir, I'll show Ranbir Kapoor looking completely finished, tired, exhausted, and then suddenly the frame changes and your smiling face appears'. He told me all that, it's his vision, and then you're dancing. It's your wedding."

He further added, "I don't know where he found that tune. All the music in the film, he discovered old Punjabi folk tunes, Marathi songs, and everything he got was like he's from Telugu cinema and he knows it all. But it's gone viral. Whenever I check my phone, and someone tags me, it's always that song playing in the background. It's really nice."

Bobby Deol's work front

His recent projects, such as Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only resonated with his fan base but have also garnered critical acclaim. The actor was most recently seen in Animal and is set to appear in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, Animal was theatrically released in December 2023 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

