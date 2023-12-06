EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS

Bobby Deol played the role of a villain in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up whether he wished for a bigger screen time or not in the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal is flying high at the box office. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, hit theaters on December 1. Apart from the catchy storyline and the upbeat music, the film has been generating immense buzz around Bobby Deol’s character. He played the role of the antagonist, Abrar Haque, and received a lot of fans from fans on social media which led them to want more screen time of him in the film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby opened up whether he wished for a bigger screen time or not in Animal.

Bobby Deol on whether he wanted bigger screen time in Animal 

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol was asked whether he wished for a bigger screen time or not in Animal. When the actor visited the Gaiety Galaxy theater, someone asked him about his screen time and Bobby said he wished he had a bigger screen time. Reacting to the same, Animal star said, "They asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time."

He further added, "But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I know it's gonna be amazing and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens)."

Bobby shared a laugh and said, "Everybody wished that I had a bigger role. Toh wo log (news headlines) keh rahe hai ki Bobby wished he had a bigger role." (They are saying Bobby wished he had a bigger role). 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: 

About Animal

This film is the second directorial venture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. It was released on December 1 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The cast of the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. 

