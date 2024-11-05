Bollywood films on Netflix with dreamy lavish houses to take inspiration from if you are planning to buy one

Bollywood films are renowned for their stunning depictions of opulent homes that ignite our dreams of owning a similar place. Here’s a glimpse into some classic movies showcasing lavish, swoon-worthy residences. Whether you’re house hunting or simply indulging in fantasies of luxurious living, these cinematic spaces offer perfect inspiration for creating your own dream home!

Bollywood films on Netflix with dreamy lavish houses to inspire your next home purchase

1. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character is seen in a sprawling mansion that exudes dark elegance and class. This stately house, with its rich wooden interiors and grand and classic design, perfectly reflects the story’s powerful themes of legacy and family loyalty. Its luxurious rooms and sprawling lawns make it a standout. This home would be a dream for anyone looking for a timeless, majestic space filled with character.

2. Dream Girl 2

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release Year: 2023

In Dream Girl 2, the luxurious home of Sakina, Smiley Singh Dhillon’s girlfriend and daughter of the formidable Abu Saleem, adds an air of grandeur to the story. This expansive residence, with its beautifully crafted interiors and high-end décor, is a visual treat, offering everything one could dream of in a sophisticated home.

Advertisement

Its blend of contemporary charm and subtle opulence sets the perfect backdrop for the film’s quirky romance and family dynamics. If you're craving a royal yet inviting home, Sakina's lavish residence stands as an ideal inspiration, embodying elegance and comfort in equal measure.

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Year: 2023

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Rohan Arora lives in a glamorous, coastal mansion that exudes luxury and comfort. With its scenic setting, this home combines spacious, modern interiors with a design that maximizes natural light, creating a serene and inviting ambiance.

Ideal for those dreaming of a relaxing retreat, the house offers a stylish mix of elegance and warmth. A standout feature is the expansive outdoor park, where Rohan’s family gathers for sports and bonding time, making it a perfect inspiration for those seeking both sophistication and family-friendly charm in a dream home.

Advertisement

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical/Romance

Release Year: 2001

The iconic Raichand mansion in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) remains a Bollywood masterpiece when it comes to dream homes. With its palatial architecture, sweeping hallways, vast lawns, and intricate detailing, the mansion embodies timeless luxury and a majestic aura.

Every corner of this home radiates elegance, echoing the themes of family legacy and pride that run through the film. It captures the essence of a home rooted in tradition and honor. It’s an ideal inspiration for anyone dreaming of a truly stately home.

5. The Archies

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal

IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Musical

Release Year: 2023

In The Archies, Suhana Khan’s character Veronica Lodge resides in a grand, colonial-style home that exudes luxury and royal charm. This spacious residence, with its high ceilings, intricate detailing, and expansive rooms, captures a lavish, timeless appeal. Its vast halls and airy interiors are designed for those who appreciate sophistication and a regal atmosphere.

Advertisement

With stately rooms that merge classic elegance and modern touches, Veronica’s home is the epitome of a dream house—perfect for anyone envisioning a life surrounded by grandeur, ample space, and opulent comfort.

Each of these homes offers distinct inspiration, showcasing how Bollywood consistently raises the bar for crafting memorable, dreamy spaces. From the regal elegance of the Raichand mansion to the contemporary luxury of Ranbir Kapoor’s coastal retreat and the charming vintage vibes of Veronica Lodge's abode, these cinematic residences reflect the grandeur and creativity that define the film industry.

They serve as perfect examples for anyone dreaming of a lavish, inviting home, proving that the allure of Bollywood homes can ignite our imagination for elegant living.

ALSO READ: Bollywood films on Netflix featuring characters who prove intelligence reigns supreme