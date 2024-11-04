Bollywood films on Netflix featuring characters who prove intelligence reigns supreme

Hey there, Bollywood buffs! Have you ever noticed how some characters in our favorite films showcase that brainy side, proving that intelligence can truly reign supreme?

Whether it’s a college student navigating undercover missions or a determined individual using their wits to protect loved ones, these characters remind us that smarts can be just as captivating as action and drama. Let’s dive into a few memorable performances that shine a light on intelligence in Bollywood films available on Netflix!

Bollywood films on Netflix featuring characters who redefine nerdiness

1. Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Starting with Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she plays Naina Talwar, a character that screams ‘intelligent nerd!’ With her big glasses and bookish persona, she’s the top student who’s focused on her academics. But as the story progresses, we see her break free from her nerdy shell, proving that being smart and studious can also lead to embracing adventure and spontaneity.

2. Shruti in Jagga Jasoos

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical/Adventure/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Director: Anurag Basu

Writer: Anurag Basu

Year of release: 2017

Next up is Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos. Her character, Shruti, may not be the classic nerd, but she certainly has the smarts to navigate through the chaos. With her simple, understated outfits, she embodies a down-to-earth vibe that reflects a certain intelligence.

She's curious, resourceful, and always ready to join Jagga on his whimsical adventures. Together, they show that nerdiness can come with a sense of style that’s both relatable and charming.

Speaking of Jagga Jasoos, let’s not forget Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Jagga himself. His character is a brilliant detective, but his fashion sense? Well, let’s just say it’s a bit lacking! With his quirky, mismatched outfits and socially awkward demeanor, he perfectly captures the essence of a nerd who’s too engrossed in solving mysteries to care about trends.

His intelligence shines through as he cleverly pieces together clues, making us root for him every step of the way.

4. Major Ram Prasad Sharma in Main Hoon Na

Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Year of release: 2004

And then there’s Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, who takes on the role of a college student going undercover to protect the general’s daughter. He’s not just a charming hero; he’s also quite intelligent, using his wits and charm to navigate college life while secretly handling some serious business.

His no-frills approach to fashion complements his character's intelligence, showcasing that you don’t need flashy clothes to stand out when your brain is your best accessory.

5. Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam