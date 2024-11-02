Shah Rukh Khan reveals who amongst his 3 kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan he would support during a fight and his answer will win your heart

It's King Khan's birthday, and we can't keep calm! Shah Rukh Khan, who turned a year older on November 2, 2024, had an intimate cake-cutting ceremony with his family on the eve of his birthday last night. The superstar attended a fan event on Saturday while celebrating his 59th birthday. During the event, Shah Rukh revealed who, among his three kids—Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan—he would support in a fight, and his answer will win your heart. SRK shared that he would support Suhana in such a situation.

At the fan event, "SRK Day," Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan who he supports whenever there is a sibling squabble between Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Needless to say, SRK, being his witty self, gave a hilarious response to the question.

The 59-year-old superstar initially revealed that it’s strange they have never fought with each other.

"Hona bhi nahi chahiye, warna property ke batware mein badi problem ho jayegi. But I think main Suhana ki side loonga. Ladke theek hain. I like them, but unke na baal-waal hote hain body pe. (This shouldn’t happen, otherwise, there will be big problems over the division of property. But I think I’ll take Suhana’s side. The boys are fine. I like them, but they have hair on their bodies)," the Pathaan actor quipped.

Shah Rukh continued, saying he finds girls "beautiful," "sweet," and "strong," which is why he would support his daughter Suhana in such a scenario. SRK added that he wants to stand by his strength.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Sujoy Ghosh's directorial venture, King. In the film, SRK will share screen space with his daughter, Suhana for the first time. The actioner also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in crucial roles. The upcoming movie is produced by Siddharth Anand.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chhibber on October 25, 1991. Their children, Aryan and Suhana were born in 1997 and 2000 respectively. SRK and Gauri welcomed their third child, AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

