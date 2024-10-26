Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t satisfied even after giving 37 takes for a scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reveals helmer Luv Ranjan: ‘Don’t just say okay because…’

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was the first film of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together. With the Luv Ranjan entertainer, the two actors took the box office by storm, with the rom-com becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023. But it all didn’t come seamlessly for Kapoor and the director. During a recent chat, Ranjan recalled the Animal star gave 37 takes for one particular scene.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan told Sony Max that he was working with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on a film that didn’t get made. “It was a film we were supposed to do together but the combination didn’t work well,” he stated. However, their talks for the movie led them to join hands in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After having multiple discussions, both of them mutually agreed to work on the romantic-comedy film since they thought it was a good idea.

While sharing his experience of working with the Animal star, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director spilled that a lot of interesting things happened while they were making the film. Sharing an anecdote, he expressed, “It was the third day of the shoot and we took 37 takes of Ranbir.”

However, he went on to state that Kapoor is the kind of person who wasn’t satisfied even after giving so many retakes. Hence, he came to Luv and told him, "If you are not 100 per cent happy, let me know, I’ll give one more. Don’t just say okay because I gave 37 takes."

In the same conversation, the filmmaker revealed why he cast Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, Tinni. Speaking his mind, he said that he wanted to pick someone for the character who has a very simple and homely image.

“She did it very easily,” Luv mentioned adding that she essayed the role with ease. Apart from them, the movie also starred Dimple Kapadia, Hasleen Kaur, and others. It also marked the acting debut of Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also made cameo appearances in the film.

