5 Bollywood movies on Netflix to watch at least once before you die

Life is completely unpredictable. So why not live in the moment and enjoy it to the fullest? Cinema is one of the best ways to bring happiness to someone's life. Many classic Hindi movies are even a source of comfort to people. In this piece, we look at 5 Bollywood movies available on Netflix that a person must watch at least once before dying.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix that everyone must watch in their lifetime:

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a Bollywood movie on Netflix that a person must absolutely watch in their lifetime. The cult classic is a celebration of friendship, love, and life. The film is about a studious girl, Naina, whose life changes after she makes friends on a trip to Manali and also falls in love with Bunny. It is certainly a lesson in discovering yourself.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is such an apt film for this list, as it literally means that you won’t get this life back. The movie is about three friends, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran, who take a bachelor trip to Spain. This journey helps them resolve their old issues, get over regrets, and learn to live in the moment. ZNMD is also the perfect inspiration for you to travel around the world.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is another Bollywood movie on Netflix that you can watch once before you die, as it teaches you to live and stay happy in the present. “Suno, jiyo, khush raho, muskurao... kya pata kal ho naa ho (Listen, live, be happy, smile... who knows there may be no tomorrow)” is Aman’s mantra in the film. He enters Naina’s life and fills it with happiness without her knowing that he doesn’t have much time left.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

3 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a timeless classic that showcases the importance of family bonds. In the movie, Rahul, the elder son of the Raichand family, is disowned by his father after he marries a woman who is not of their status. Rahul’s brother Rohan makes a promise that he will unite his broken family.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is an evergreen Bollywood movie that is available to watch on Netflix. It showcases the eternal love story of Prem and Nisha, who would do anything for their family, even if it meant sacrificing their own happiness. HAHK is one of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema because of its story, dialogues, performances, music, and more.

Which other Bollywood movies on Netflix would you recommend to others to watch at least once before dying?

