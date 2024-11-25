5 Bollywood action movies on Disney+ Hotstar that will give you an adrenaline rush

There have been numerous action movies made in Bollywood that have high-octane sequences and a thrilling narrative. The OTT service Disney+ Hotstar has many Hindi action movies available on its platform. Here are some of the popular Bollywood action movies on Disney+ Hotstar that promise to give you an adrenaline rush.

5 Bollywood action movies on Disney+ Hotstar to take you on a thrilling ride:

1. Kill

Running Time: 1 hours 46 mins

1 hours 46 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala

Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Writer: Ayesha Syed, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Ayesha Syed, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Year of release: 2024

Kill is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood action movies on Disney+ Hotstar. The film revolves around Amrit, an army commando whose train trip turns into a violent ride when he thrives to save the passengers. The film premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

2. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Fantasy/Action/Adventure

Fantasy/Action/Adventure Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2022

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is another famous Bollywood action movie on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is the first installment in a planned trilogy. It is about Shiva, a young DJ with superpowers. He and his love interest Isha have to protect the Brahmastra, a powerful weapon, from the dark forces.

3. Kaabil

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy

Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Writer: Sanjay Masoomm, Vijay Kumar Mishra

Sanjay Masoomm, Vijay Kumar Mishra Year of release: 2017

Kaabil is next on our list of Bollywood action movies on Hotstar. The film follows the story of Rohan and Supriya, a blind couple. When Rohan loses Surpriya due to a goon with political connections, he makes it his mission to take revenge. Kaabil promises to take the viewer on a rollercoaster of emotions.

4. Baby

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2015

Baby is a Bollywood action movie on Hotstar, which also keeps you hooked with its suspense and twists. The film is about a task force created to prevent terrorist attacks in India. Akshay Kumar plays the role of officer Ajay, who assembles a team and takes on a dangerous mission in Saudi Arabia.

5. Bang Bang

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Patrick O'Neill, Abbas Tyrewala

Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Patrick O'Neill, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2014

Bang Bang is a Hindi movie on Hotstar with sleek and stylish action sequences. Hrithik Roshan’s Rajveer is a thief who meets bank receptionist Harleen (Katrina Kaif). Initially, she is upset after knowing the truth about him but later decides to join him.

There are many more Bollywood action movies on Disney+ Hotstar that you can check out apart from this list.

