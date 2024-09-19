Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'fan' of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; reveals she was just ‘following’ Karan Johar’s instructions while doing Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently celebrating her 25 years in the film industry. Pinkvilla exclusively informed that a film festival in her name is set to take place as a tribute to this milestone. At a recent event, Kareena opened up about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the films that is being re-released in the festival. She called herself a ‘fan’ of the movie and revealed that she was just following director Karan Johar's instructions while doing her character Poo.

During a recent event ahead of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival, the actress was asked to name the film of hers that she has watched the maximum number of times. In response, Kareena said Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, saying, “I think just as half the world has. I’m pretty much a fan of that film as well because I love the idea of family, tradition, and just that warmth.”

Talking about her iconic character Pooja, aka Poo, Kareena revealed, “When we were doing Poo, I was just following Karan's instructions.” She expressed that she knew then that it was quite a fun character, but she never anticipated its popularity years later. Kareena said that nobody imagined there being other characters based around Poo. She added that it was never their intention, but it happened.

Kareena shared, “Magic just has to happen. You never really know when you’re creating it.” Bebo also mentioned that a similar thing happened with Geet from Jab We Met. She recalled shooting Tashan at the same time as the rom-com and thought that the action film would be amazing. But people loved Jab We Met more.

The Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival will be held from September 20 to 27, 2024. Fans will get to relive some of her most popular films in cinemas. Earlier, Kareena posted about the film festival on her Instagram. She said, “The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled.”

Meanwhile, her latest movie, The Buckingham Murders, is currently running in theaters.

