Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani touched down in Goa for wedding; Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Here comes another Sunday and you know what that means. We will present you all the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout this week. The lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani reached Goa with their families for the wedding while a piece of sad news shocked the whole industry as Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19. Apart from these, a lot of news made it to the section of 'Top.'

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani reach Goa for their wedding

The lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani reached Goa with their families for their wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot on February 21. A video on Instagram shows actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani exiting the Goa airport with his little nephew and niece. He kept his outfit casual for a comfortable travel experience and wore a printed shirt, which he paired with a pair of black pants and matching shoes. Following him was his bride-to-be, actress Rakul Preet Singh who looked pretty in the vibrant orange pantsuit she wore on top of a popping pink crop top.

2. Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of a child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal, passed away at the age of 19. While interacting with the media, her father shared that around 11 days ago, Suhani was admitted to AIIMS where she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. She was put on steroids as the prescribed treatment for the rare autoimmune disease which weakened her body's immune system over time. “Her immune system was severely affected. Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said, 'she is not more,'" he stated adding that their daughter made them proud.

3. Deepika Padukone becomes presenter at BAFTA Awards 2024

Deepika Padukone will be presenting at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. She is ready to bring pride to India once again on a global platform. Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, the Gehraiyaan star expressed her gratitude. It's still unclear which category she'll be presenting an award for. Alongside David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, we have other notable personalities like Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from Wonka, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris, who will also be presenting awards at the BAFTA awards.

4. Karan Johar drops trailer of Showtime

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the trailer of his upcoming web series Showtime. The video opens with Emraan Hashmi telling Mouni Roy that he has been working very hard to take the studio to the top but did not get anything as a reward. The trailer also focuses on Naseeruddin Shah saying, "Iss studio meri jaan hai" and also adds that no one can snatch it away from him. With its gripping storyline that lifts the curtain on the entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets, and Emraan Hashmi's charismatic presence, Showtime promises to be a must-watch for audiences craving compelling entertainment.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

According to News18, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are set to grace the upcoming wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Goa on February 21st of this month. Reportedly, several prominent Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the celebration, adding to the grandeur of their special day.

6. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have started in Jamnagar. The festivities commenced on February 16th with the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This Gujarati custom involves presenting the Kankotri wedding invitation to the deities as a sacred plea for blessings on the upcoming union.

7. Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years in jail

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkumar Santoshi has received a two-year jail sentence from the Jamnagar court in connection with a cheque-bouncing case. Additionally, the court has instructed him to deposit double the amount owed to the complainant, Ashok Lal.

