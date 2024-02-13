Showtime Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy starrer series narrates story of 'cinema aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema'

Karan Johar is one of the most prominent and successful filmmakers in Bollywood. As a producer, he has often backed interesting projects throughout his career. One of his most awaited ventures is called Showtime starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah. On February 13, KJo finally revealed the much-awaited trailer of the web series Showtime.

Karan Johar drops trailer of Showtime

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the trailer of his upcoming web series Showtime. The video opens with Emraan Hashmi telling Mouni Roy that he has been working very hard to take the studio to the top but did not get anything as a reward. The reporter played by Mahima Makwana can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

The trailer also focuses on Naseeruddin Shah saying, "Iss studio meri jaan hai" and also adds that no one can snatch it away from him. With its gripping storyline that lifts the curtain on the entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets, and Emraan Hashmi's charismatic presence, Showtime promises to be a must-watch for audiences craving compelling entertainment.

Sharing the trailer, Karan penned, "Cinemas aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Take a look at Showtime Trailer:

Showtime is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. The series consists of a stellar cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. It is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Along with him, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Last year on December 20th, the first look of Showtime was dropped on the internet. The 50-second-long video was filled with some of the most intriguing scenes and dialogues from the series. “Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, coming 2024 only on Disney+ Hotstar!,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Showtime will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from March 8, 2024.

